Hoertkorn Richard Charles Reduces Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles lessened its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up about 2.1% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

NYSE:BABA traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $251.16. 760,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,597,564. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.54. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $151.85 and a fifty-two week high of $268.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $638.29 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.56.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $8.61. The company had revenue of $114.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.31 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 14.56%. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of a number of research reports. CLSA reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Sunday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.38.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.