Hoertkorn Richard Charles Takes Position in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $134,908,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth $126,278,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth $106,956,000. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth $41,137,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth $30,069,000.

NASDAQ:OTIS traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $58.36. The stock had a trading volume of 165,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,575,950. The stock has a market cap of $25.17 billion and a PE ratio of 30.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.29. Otis Worldwide has a 52-week low of $38.00 and a 52-week high of $61.46.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion.

In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 10,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $541,621.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,689.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on OTIS shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Vertical Research started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Argus started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

