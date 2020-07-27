Horizen 24-Hour Volume Reaches $8.38 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. During the last week, Horizen has traded up 15% against the dollar. One Horizen coin can now be bought for $9.37 or 0.00093396 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Binance, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. Horizen has a market cap of $89.86 million and $8.38 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.99 or 0.00677426 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00095857 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001357 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000042 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Horizen Profile

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 9,587,125 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Horizen’s official website is horizen.global

Horizen Coin Trading

Horizen can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, COSS, Cryptopia, Upbit, Binance, Trade Satoshi, DragonEX, OKEx, BiteBTC and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

