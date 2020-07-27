Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.31 Billion

Analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) will announce sales of $2.31 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.22 billion and the highest is $2.46 billion. Hormel Foods posted sales of $2.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full-year sales of $9.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.56 billion to $9.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.83 billion to $10.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

HRL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cfra upped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Shares of HRL stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $50.27. 1,299,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,372. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of -0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.27 and a 200 day moving average of $46.91. Hormel Foods has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $51.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.45%.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP James M. Splinter sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $1,901,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 161,916 shares in the company, valued at $7,695,867.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 3,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $166,083.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,159,530.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,541 shares of company stock valued at $4,836,011 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $517,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 267,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,081,000 after buying an additional 5,966 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,659,000 after buying an additional 12,691 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

