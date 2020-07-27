Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.31 Billion

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2020

Analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) will announce sales of $2.31 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.22 billion and the highest is $2.46 billion. Hormel Foods posted sales of $2.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full-year sales of $9.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.56 billion to $9.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.83 billion to $10.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

HRL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Cfra upped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Shares of HRL stock traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, hitting $50.27. 1,299,448 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,728,372. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of -0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.27 and a 200 day moving average of $46.91. Hormel Foods has a fifty-two week low of $39.01 and a fifty-two week high of $51.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.2325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.45%.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP James M. Splinter sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $1,901,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 161,916 shares in the company, valued at $7,695,867.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan K. Nestegard sold 3,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $166,083.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,159,530.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,541 shares of company stock valued at $4,836,011 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $517,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 267,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,081,000 after buying an additional 5,966 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,659,000 after buying an additional 12,691 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hormel Foods (HRL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL)

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.