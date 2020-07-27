Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $204.94 Million

Equities research analysts expect Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) to announce $204.94 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $186.48 million and the highest is $223.40 million. Houlihan Lokey posted sales of $250.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full year sales of $990.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $911.12 million to $1.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.19. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The company had revenue of $302.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HLI. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Houlihan Lokey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.71.

NYSE HLI traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $56.23. The company had a trading volume of 232,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Houlihan Lokey has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $64.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.22 and its 200-day moving average is $55.18.

In related news, CEO Scott L. Beiser sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $601,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 38.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

