Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Brokerages expect Houlihan Lokey Inc (NYSE:HLI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.64. Houlihan Lokey posted earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full year earnings of $2.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.53. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.97. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Houlihan Lokey.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $302.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.19 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HLI shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Houlihan Lokey from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Houlihan Lokey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.71.

In other news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $550,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 38.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLI. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter worth $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 38.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 36.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter worth $82,000. 71.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HLI traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $56.23. 232,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,337. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 0.71. Houlihan Lokey has a 12 month low of $41.80 and a 12 month high of $64.84.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Houlihan Lokey (HLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.