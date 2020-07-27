Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $180.06 Million

Brokerages expect Hudbay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) to announce sales of $180.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $134.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $256.93 million. Hudbay Minerals posted sales of $329.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 45.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will report full-year sales of $952.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $875.11 million to $1.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hudbay Minerals.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The mining company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 5.08% and a negative net margin of 34.15%. The firm had revenue of $245.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.87 million.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised Hudbay Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hudbay Minerals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.12.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 482.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,438,565 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $23,633,000 after acquiring an additional 10,303,670 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 176.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 198,297 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 126,445 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 273,041 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 113,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,224,319 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 504,184 shares in the last quarter. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HBM traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $3.39. 761,132 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,084. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $5.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.70.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

