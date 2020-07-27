Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.14 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) will announce sales of $2.14 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.16 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.11 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries reported sales of $2.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will report full year sales of $9.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.93 billion to $9.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.19 billion to $9.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Huntington Ingalls Industries.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on HII. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $230.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $284.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.89.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.59, for a total transaction of $611,938.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,338.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,987,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 318.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 260,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,425,000 after acquiring an additional 198,099 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,286,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $598,882,000 after acquiring an additional 171,747 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,496.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 112,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,564,000 after acquiring an additional 108,515 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 278,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,688,000 after acquiring an additional 102,384 shares during the period. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HII traded down $3.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.06. 192,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.18. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12-month low of $147.14 and a 12-month high of $279.71.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

