Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) to report earnings of $4.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.90 and the highest is $4.51. Huntington Ingalls Industries posted earnings per share of $3.07 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will report full-year earnings of $18.59 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.62 to $19.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $14.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.77 to $15.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Huntington Ingalls Industries.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HII shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $230.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group cut their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $284.00 to $204.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.89.

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock traded down $3.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.06. The stock had a trading volume of 192,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,721. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $179.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.18. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52 week low of $147.14 and a 52 week high of $279.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 3,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.59, for a total value of $611,938.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,778,338.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 17.9% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 230,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,061,000 after buying an additional 35,005 shares during the period. AXA raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 72.7% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 25,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after buying an additional 10,691 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,286,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $598,882,000 after buying an additional 171,747 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,199,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

