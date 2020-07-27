Huobi Token (HT) Price Hits $4.32 on Major Exchanges

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. In the last week, Huobi Token has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. Huobi Token has a total market capitalization of $931.79 million and approximately $112.90 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi Token token can now be bought for $4.32 or 0.00043085 BTC on major exchanges including DDEX, Gate.io, LBank and Bibox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00029167 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $523.00 or 0.05219288 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002668 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00056988 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00031430 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00014659 BTC.

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token (CRYPTO:HT) is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 215,825,447 tokens. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal . The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com

Buying and Selling Huobi Token

Huobi Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, DDEX, Gate.io, Huobi and Bibox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

