Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) Trading Up 13.1%

Shares of Huttig Building Products Inc (NASDAQ:HBP) were up 13.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.38, approximately 3,016 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 38,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Huttig Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.17.

Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Huttig Building Products had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a negative return on equity of 39.26%. The firm had revenue of $203.00 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Huttig Building Products stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Huttig Building Products Inc (NASDAQ:HBP) by 288.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,033 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.10% of Huttig Building Products worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 36.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP)

Huttig Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes millwork, building materials, and wood products for new residential construction, home improvement, remodeling, and repair work in the United States. The company offers various millwork products, including exterior and interior doors, pre-hung and factory finished door units, windows, patio doors, mouldings, frames, stair parts, and columns under the Therma-Tru, Masonite, Woodgrain, HB&G, Simpson Door, Final Frame, BrasPine, Arauco, Windsor Windows, and Rogue Valley Door brands.

