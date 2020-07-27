HyperQuant (HQT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $7,562.00

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One HyperQuant token can currently be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kryptono, IDAX, Hotbit and Bilaxy. HyperQuant has a total market cap of $49,416.72 and $7,562.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HyperQuant has traded up 51.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009947 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $193.10 or 0.01922250 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00193066 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00073195 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000990 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00117263 BTC.

About HyperQuant

HyperQuant’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,094,250 tokens. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net . HyperQuant’s official message board is medium.com/hyperquant

HyperQuant Token Trading

HyperQuant can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono, Hotbit, IDAX and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperQuant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperQuant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

