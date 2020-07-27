ICM Asset Management Inc. WA Has $595,000 Position in Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AQMS)

ICM Asset Management Inc. WA lowered its stake in shares of Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AQMS) by 75.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,336,748 shares during the period. Aqua Metals comprises about 3.1% of ICM Asset Management Inc. WA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA owned 0.71% of Aqua Metals worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Separately, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aqua Metals by 435.3% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 635,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 516,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Aqua Metals alerts:

In other Aqua Metals news, CEO Stephen Cotton sold 169,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total value of $195,046.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 861,004 shares in the company, valued at $990,154.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Judd Merrill sold 61,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $70,661.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 312,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,571.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 54,304 shares of company stock worth $47,908. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on AQMS shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aqua Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th.

Shares of Aqua Metals stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.10. 221,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,293. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.78. Aqua Metals Inc has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $2.14. The company has a market cap of $66.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.43.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Aqua Metals had a negative net margin of 842.07% and a negative return on equity of 64.11%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aqua Metals Inc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.