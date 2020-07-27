ICM Asset Management Inc. WA Sells 1,023,441 Shares of Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG)

ICM Asset Management Inc. WA lowered its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group Inc (NASDAQ:DXLG) by 76.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,984 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,023,441 shares during the quarter. Destination XL Group accounts for 1.1% of ICM Asset Management Inc. WA’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA owned about 0.61% of Destination XL Group worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DXLG. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Destination XL Group by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 50,226 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in Destination XL Group by 954.1% during the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 639,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 579,013 shares during the period. Finally, Red Mountain Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Destination XL Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Red Mountain Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,426,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 366,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXLG stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.41. The stock had a trading volume of 677,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,251,490. Destination XL Group Inc has a 12-month low of $0.22 and a 12-month high of $1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11). Destination XL Group had a negative return on equity of 41.41% and a negative net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $57.23 million during the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Destination XL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

In related news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 67,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.45, for a total transaction of $30,291.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 297,079 shares of company stock valued at $115,909 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Destination XL Group Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's apparel. Its stores offer sportswear and dress wear; shoes; accessories, such as belts, ties, and socks; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

