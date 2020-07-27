ICM Asset Management Inc. WA Trims Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

ICM Asset Management Inc. WA decreased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,332 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 77,975 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up 9.6% of ICM Asset Management Inc. WA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 7.4% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 373,924 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,265,000 after purchasing an additional 25,614 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 4.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 125,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,468,000 after acquiring an additional 5,611 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 0.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 366,259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 34.1% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at $2,611,000. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Cleveland Research lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Nomura upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.42.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.79, for a total transaction of $517,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,648,178.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MU traded up $1.57 on Monday, hitting $51.59. The stock had a trading volume of 15,974,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,546,211. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $57.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.43 and a 200-day moving average of $49.68.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

