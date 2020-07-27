ILCoin 24-Hour Volume Hits $731,851.00 (ILC)

ILCoin (CURRENCY:ILC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. One ILCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0302 or 0.00000269 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, IDAX, Crex24 and C-CEX. In the last week, ILCoin has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar. ILCoin has a market cap of $16.15 million and approximately $731,851.00 worth of ILCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000099 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002284 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000779 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 33.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000179 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001486 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000133 BTC.

ILCoin Profile

ILCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 12th, 2016. ILCoin’s total supply is 1,489,388,907 coins and its circulating supply is 535,692,487 coins. The official website for ILCoin is ilcoincrypto.com. ILCoin’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ILCoin

ILCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Crex24, IDAX, CoinExchange, Graviex, Trade Satoshi and FreiExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ILCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ILCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

