Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Receives “Buy” Rating from Wedbush

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 248.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. ValuEngine lowered Immunic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Immunic in a research note on Monday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Immunic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.83.

IMUX traded up $0.87 on Monday, reaching $16.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 370,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,496. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.58. The company has a market capitalization of $250.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 3.17. Immunic has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $17.43.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.17. On average, research analysts forecast that Immunic will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Daniel Vitt sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total value of $92,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Manfred Groeppel sold 5,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $82,377.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,531,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immunic by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 18,602 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Immunic by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for treating chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, including ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, and psoriasis. Its lead development program is IMU-838, a selective immune modulator that inhibits the intracellular metabolism of activated immune cells by blocking the enzyme DHODH, which is in phase II clinical development for treatment of ulcerative colitis and relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis.

