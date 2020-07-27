Indorse Token (IND) Market Capitalization Hits $277,831.31

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded up 22.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 27th. Indorse Token has a total market capitalization of $277,831.31 and $146.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Indorse Token has traded 36.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Indorse Token token can now be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gatecoin, YoBit, COSS and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008938 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.35 or 0.01885654 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00178290 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00063419 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000843 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000169 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00105112 BTC.

Indorse Token’s genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 tokens. The official website for Indorse Token is indorse.io . The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse . Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse

Indorse Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Gatecoin, COSS, Liqui, HitBTC, DDEX, Bancor Network, IDEX and RightBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indorse Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indorse Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Indorse Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

