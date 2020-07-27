Ink Protocol (XNK) Price Down 41.1% Over Last Week

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded up 17.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One Ink Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, COSS, CoinBene and Bibox. Ink Protocol has a total market cap of $1.76 million and $36,381.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ink Protocol has traded down 41.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009947 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $193.10 or 0.01922250 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00193066 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00073195 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000990 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00117263 BTC.

Ink Protocol Token Profile

Ink Protocol was first traded on November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 415,005,467 tokens. Ink Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound

Buying and Selling Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, CoinBene, IDEX, Bibox and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ink Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

