Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) Shares Sold by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,266 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC owned 0.08% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Investments LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 293,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,381,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,004,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,568,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 138,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after buying an additional 10,079 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 4.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 99,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after buying an additional 4,694 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:POCT traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,247. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a 52-week low of $20.53 and a 52-week high of $25.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.49.

