Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Berkshire Money Management Inc.

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2020

Berkshire Money Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 809,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281,926 shares during the quarter. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October comprises 4.5% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Berkshire Money Management Inc. owned about 1.62% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October worth $20,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,568,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 1.3% in the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 73,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the first quarter valued at about $4,004,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 170.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 20.7% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 36,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter.

POCT traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $25.63. 9,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,247. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a 12 month low of $20.53 and a 12 month high of $25.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.49.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - October (NYSEARCA:POCT)

