Insights Network (INSTAR) Trading Up 41.5% This Week

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Over the last seven days, Insights Network has traded 41.5% higher against the dollar. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $5.66 million and approximately $45,921.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insights Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0287 or 0.00000287 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX and Bibox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00043085 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00029167 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $523.00 or 0.05219288 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002668 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00056988 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00031430 BTC.

Insights Network Token Profile

Insights Network (CRYPTO:INSTAR) is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 251,193,864 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken . Insights Network’s official website is www.insights.network

Insights Network Token Trading

Insights Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

