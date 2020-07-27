Interzone One Day Volume Reaches $4.00 (ITZ)

Interzone (CURRENCY:ITZ) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One Interzone coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Interzone has a total market cap of $233.00 and approximately $4.00 worth of Interzone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Interzone has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9,909.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.84 or 0.03136659 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.32 or 0.02495680 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.96 or 0.00483996 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.82 or 0.00785298 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00012274 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00067007 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.75 or 0.00683643 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00014455 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Interzone Coin Profile

Interzone (ITZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 7th, 2017. Interzone’s total supply is 3,112,019 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,019 coins. Interzone’s official Twitter account is @itz_interzone . Interzone’s official website is www.interzone.pw . The Reddit community for Interzone is /r/ProjectInterzone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Interzone

Interzone can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Interzone directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Interzone should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Interzone using one of the exchanges listed above.

