Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Total (FP)

7/17/2020 – Total was given a new €48.00 ($53.93) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2020 – Total was given a new €44.00 ($49.44) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/15/2020 – Total was given a new €42.00 ($47.19) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/14/2020 – Total was given a new €43.00 ($48.31) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/2/2020 – Total was given a new €43.00 ($48.31) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/1/2020 – Total was given a new €48.00 ($53.93) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/15/2020 – Total was given a new €44.00 ($49.44) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of FP traded up €0.12 ($0.13) on Monday, reaching €32.65 ($36.69). The stock had a trading volume of 5,608,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,940,000. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €35.07 and a 200 day moving average of €37.09. Total SA has a twelve month low of €42.22 ($47.44) and a twelve month high of €49.33 ($55.43).

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

