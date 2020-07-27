InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) Trading 6.2% Higher

Shares of InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) traded up 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.07 and last traded at $31.58, 1,919,485 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 41% from the average session volume of 3,237,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.73.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of InVitae from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of InVitae in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of InVitae from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.56.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $64.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.41 million. InVitae had a negative net margin of 127.42% and a negative return on equity of 69.95%. InVitae’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.47) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that InVitae Corp will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

In other InVitae news, CEO Sean E. George sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $425,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO E Lee Bendekgey sold 18,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $338,023.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,863 shares of company stock worth $4,261,151 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InVitae by 30.2% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,092,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035,085 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of InVitae by 29.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,043,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986,101 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in InVitae by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,133,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,851,000 after acquiring an additional 26,591 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in InVitae by 5.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,120,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,987,000 after acquiring an additional 102,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in InVitae by 251.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,403,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

