IoTeX Market Capitalization Tops $31.41 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 27th. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $31.41 million and approximately $6.18 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IoTeX has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One IoTeX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges including Coineal, Kucoin, Gate.io and Bgogo.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001498 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00040140 BTC.

Ampleforth (AMPL) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00020687 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $511.97 or 0.04641536 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002234 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00052876 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00031094 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002157 BTC.

IoTeX is a token. It launched on May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,734,304,443 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,823,952,133 tokens. The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

IoTeX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy, Coineal, Binance, Kucoin, Gate.io and Bgogo. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoTeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

