iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Firestone Capital Management

Firestone Capital Management cut its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 184.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,351,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,593,000 after buying an additional 41,051,664 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.5% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 57,640,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,875,703,000 after buying an additional 7,736,739 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,714,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,363,000 after buying an additional 3,074,705 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 46,712,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,299,942,000 after buying an additional 4,046,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,625,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,176,488,000 after buying an additional 7,618,162 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA traded up $0.76 on Monday, reaching $60.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,236,336 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.42 and its 200 day moving average is $57.10.

