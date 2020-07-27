iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Stock Position Cut by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,754 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,227,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,521,000 after acquiring an additional 617,898 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 391,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,922,000 after purchasing an additional 45,043 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 16,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 2,588 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,465,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,776,000 after buying an additional 540,617 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 123,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after buying an additional 14,138 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.38. 1,137,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,811,460. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.84. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $62.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

