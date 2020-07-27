iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Mathes Company Inc.

Mathes Company Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1,428.6% in the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 64.5% during the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $2.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $167.85. 9,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,332. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.62. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $101.93 and a 12-month high of $170.72.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Article: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.