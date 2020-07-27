iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Shares Acquired by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 22,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,901,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period.

Get iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.90. 1,097,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,076,832. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.70. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.21 and a 12-month high of $55.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.