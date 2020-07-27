iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Arrow Financial Corp’s 9th Largest Position

Arrow Financial Corp lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 2.3% of Arrow Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $10,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $412,790,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth $100,783,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 338.7% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,255,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,443,000 after buying an additional 1,741,200 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,181,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,788,000 after buying an additional 754,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 815.3% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 675,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,233,000 after buying an additional 602,047 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $186.36. The stock had a trading volume of 973,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,972. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $179.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.52. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $117.87 and a 52-week high of $210.86.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

