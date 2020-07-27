iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 43.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truehand Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% during the second quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000.

IVV stock traded up $2.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $324.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,431,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,926,414. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $220.28 and a twelve month high of $340.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $314.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

