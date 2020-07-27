iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stock Holdings Decreased by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 9,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norway Savings Bank boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $2.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $217.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,288. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $140.84 and a 52 week high of $222.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $209.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.39.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.