iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stake Lowered by Clear Investment Research LLC

Clear Investment Research LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 6.3% of Clear Investment Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Clear Investment Research LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tatro Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.85. 165,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,379,542. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.75. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

