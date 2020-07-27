iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Position Boosted by Berkshire Money Management Inc.

Berkshire Money Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 303,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,631 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 8.2% of Berkshire Money Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Berkshire Money Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $37,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,541,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,596,821,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868,082 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,924,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,989,000 after acquiring an additional 170,363 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 33.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,376,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,269,000 after acquiring an additional 602,378 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,610,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,111,000 after acquiring an additional 332,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 142.6% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,213,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,056,000 after acquiring an additional 713,100 shares in the last quarter.

TIP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $124.84. 1,888,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,296,747. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.27. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $107.37 and a one year high of $125.13.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

