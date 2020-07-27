JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Trading Up 6.2%

JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) shot up 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $20.37 and last traded at $20.29, 1,183,378 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 15% from the average session volume of 1,395,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.10.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JKS. ValuEngine lowered JinkoSolar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JinkoSolar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on JinkoSolar from $7.97 to $6.88 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.29.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $887.24 million, a PE ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.58.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.35). JinkoSolar had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. JinkoSolar’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 729.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the 1st quarter worth about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Company Profile (NYSE:JKS)

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

