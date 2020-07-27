Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE) Receives $1.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

Just Energy Group Inc (NYSE:JE) (TSE:JE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.29.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JE. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Just Energy Group from $0.75 to $0.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Just Energy Group in a report on Monday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $0.70 price target (down from $1.50) on shares of Just Energy Group in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Just Energy Group from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Just Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

Get Just Energy Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JE traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $0.39. The stock had a trading volume of 195,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,803,737. Just Energy Group has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $3.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $62.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.44.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Just Energy Group during the first quarter worth $143,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Just Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,385,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Just Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Just Energy Group by 106.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 52,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 27,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Just Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Just Energy Group Company Profile

Just Energy Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and natural gas commodities in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy segments. The company offers longer-term price-protected, flat-bill, and variable rate product offerings.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Just Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.