JUST Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.13 Million (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 27th. In the last seven days, JUST has traded up 40.6% against the US dollar. JUST has a total market capitalization of $17.55 million and approximately $3.13 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUST token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000109 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get JUST alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002020 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008938 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $211.35 or 0.01885654 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00178290 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00063419 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000843 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000169 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00105112 BTC.

JUST Token Profile

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,433,850,000 tokens. The official website for JUST is just.network/# . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

JUST Token Trading

JUST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JUST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.