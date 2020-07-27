Kainos Group PLC (LON:KNOS) Announces Dividend of GBX 6.70

Kainos Group PLC (LON:KNOS) announced a dividend on Monday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.70 ($0.08) per share on Friday, September 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This is a boost from Kainos Group’s previous dividend of $3.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Kainos Group stock traded down GBX 22 ($0.27) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 827 ($10.18). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,606. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 770.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 752.41. Kainos Group has a one year low of GBX 7.30 ($0.09) and a one year high of GBX 922 ($11.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.77.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KNOS shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 860 ($10.58) price target on shares of Kainos Group in a report on Monday.

In other Kainos Group news, insider Paul Gannon purchased 115,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of £10,350 ($12,736.89).

About Kainos Group

Kainos Group plc provides digital technology services and platforms for public and private organizations worldwide. The company operates through two divisions, Digital Services and Digital Platforms. The Digital Services division delivers customized online digital solutions, principally for central, regional, and local government departments and agencies, as well as for commercial sector organizations.

