KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.47.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KBH. Seaport Global Securities raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on KB Home in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded KB Home from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on KB Home from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th.

In other KB Home news, Director Melissa Lora sold 8,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $260,003.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 177,193 shares in the company, valued at $5,617,018.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in KB Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,059,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in KB Home by 51.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,210,519 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,110,000 after buying an additional 1,093,519 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in KB Home by 52.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,624,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,403,000 after buying an additional 904,045 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in KB Home by 331.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 888,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,075,000 after buying an additional 682,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in KB Home by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,480,056 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,722,000 after buying an additional 651,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KBH traded up $1.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,152,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,476,948. KB Home has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $40.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.92.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $913.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that KB Home will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 5th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.63%.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

