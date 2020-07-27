KLCM Advisors Inc. Buys 124,672 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 37.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,672 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Co comprises about 3.3% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $11,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 23,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 760.2% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.0% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 42,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 157,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 58,565 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WFC traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.49. 34,690,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,312,289. The company has a market cap of $104.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.77 and a beta of 1.15. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $54.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Wells Fargo & Co from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.31.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

