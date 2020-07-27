KLCM Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Schlumberger by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 14,016 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 21,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 21,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 175,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 32.7% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLB traded up $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.68. 15,009,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,621,885. The company has a market cap of $27.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23, a PEG ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Schlumberger Limited. has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $41.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.69.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 73.90% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. Schlumberger’s revenue was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on SLB shares. Barclays lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Schlumberger from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $26.90 to $17.90 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Scotiabank upgraded Schlumberger from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Schlumberger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.81.

In related news, EVP Patrick Schorn sold 34,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total transaction of $614,564.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 14,822 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $284,434.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,290 shares of company stock worth $1,506,249 in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

