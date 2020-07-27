KLCM Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

KLCM Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 371.0% during the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lam Research stock traded up $12.36 on Monday, hitting $358.08. 1,752,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,154,180. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $319.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.35. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $181.38 and a one year high of $367.56.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

In related news, SVP Kevin Jennings sold 12,059 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $4,046,397.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 10,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total transaction of $3,676,617.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,466 shares of company stock valued at $11,250,054 in the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $368.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. B. Riley raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $435.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Nomura raised their price target on Lam Research from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Nomura Securities raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $328.15.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

