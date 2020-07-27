KLCM Advisors Inc. Sells 12,547 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

KLCM Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 371,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,547 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 2.5% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $8,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 111.9% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 208.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management lifted its position in Bank of America by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.47.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 33,902,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $813,323,925.77. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.14. 54,686,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,926,944. The company has a market cap of $209.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.48. Bank of America Corp has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.71 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.