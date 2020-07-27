Kleros One Day Volume Hits $1.03 Million (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. In the last week, Kleros has traded up 18.7% against the dollar. One Kleros token can now be bought for approximately $0.0556 or 0.00000559 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex. Kleros has a total market cap of $26.97 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Particl (PART) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006682 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002395 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000324 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000089 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros (CRYPTO:PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 14th, 2015. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 485,079,955 tokens. The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Kleros

Kleros can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

