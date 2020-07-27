KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Hits New 12-Month High at $35.07

KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.07 and last traded at $35.03, with a volume of 8818 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.80.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank downgraded KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine downgraded KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR Company Profile

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking online, tracking, and tracing of shipment services; and overland transportation and contract logistics services.

