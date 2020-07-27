Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Trading Up 8.5%

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)’s stock price was up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.57 and last traded at $25.41, approximately 936,771 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 505,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.43.

KLIC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.89 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.52 and its 200-day moving average is $23.43.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $150.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.30 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 5.47%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 104.35%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 121,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,538,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $268,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,079,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 507.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 260,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,417,000 after buying an additional 217,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

