Kusama Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.48 Million (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Kusama token can now be purchased for approximately $11.98 or 0.00119518 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kusama has traded 26% higher against the US dollar. Kusama has a total market cap of $35.76 million and approximately $4.48 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $193.48 or 0.01930195 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00192956 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00073072 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000993 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00117512 BTC.

Kusama Token Profile

Kusama’s total supply is 9,283,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,985,094 tokens. Kusama’s official message board is forum.kusama.network . Kusama’s official website is kusama.network . Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Kusama

Kusama can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

