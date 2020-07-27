Lambda Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.57 Million (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Lambda has a total market cap of $14.33 million and approximately $7.57 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lambda has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar. One Lambda token can currently be bought for $0.0186 or 0.00000185 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, BitMax, Bilaxy and Huobi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009947 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002177 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $193.10 or 0.01922250 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.39 or 0.00193066 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00073195 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000990 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000187 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00117263 BTC.

Lambda Token Profile

Lambda's total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 771,316,512 tokens.

The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im

Buying and Selling Lambda

Lambda can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, Hotbit, Bilaxy and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lambda using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

