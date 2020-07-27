Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) Stock Price Up 7.6%

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA)’s stock price rose 7.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.56 and last traded at $2.55, approximately 1,223,511 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 1,806,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.42 and its 200-day moving average is $3.48. The company has a market cap of $184.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.21.

Get Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A alerts:

Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in online travel research and online commerce businesses. Its travel platform provides consumer-generated content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.